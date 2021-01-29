MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. MarineMax also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

HZO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

