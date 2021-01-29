Mark J. Schmitz Sells 5,518 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $780,797.00.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.31. 1,988,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.