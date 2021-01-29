Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.92. 435,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 689,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

