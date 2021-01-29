Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

