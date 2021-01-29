Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. 2,488,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

