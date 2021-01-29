Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in January

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRKOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 41,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,464. Martello Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

