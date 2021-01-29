Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 5.3%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.14. 14,146,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 9,367,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

