Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock valued at $155,899,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

