Mastercard Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

NYSE MA opened at $324.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.72. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

