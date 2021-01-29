Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.06.

MA stock opened at $324.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.72. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock valued at $155,899,982 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

