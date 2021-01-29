Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.22

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 244571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,062 shares of company stock worth $130,832. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.