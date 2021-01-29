Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report $54.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.51 million and the lowest is $50.62 million. Materialise reported sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.32 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

