Matic Network Achieves Market Cap of $196.42 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $196.42 million and approximately $99.16 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

