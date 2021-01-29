Matryx Price Tops $0.0256 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Matryx has a market cap of $595,465.05 and $78,989.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.64 or 0.00770037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.22 or 0.03807074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

