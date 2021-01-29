Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 13,700 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $137,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blue Apron stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

