Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 86,300 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Apron stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

