Matthew L. Miller Sells 50,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.