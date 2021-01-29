Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 78,272 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

