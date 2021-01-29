Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 191.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

KO traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 481,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.