Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

