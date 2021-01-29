Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

AGQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 68,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

