Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 444 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 32,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,581. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

