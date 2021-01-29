McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

