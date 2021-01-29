McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.993-6.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.85.

MKC traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

