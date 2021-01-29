McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

MKC opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

