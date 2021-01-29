McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.92. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

