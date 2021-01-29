McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

