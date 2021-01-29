McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $384,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.