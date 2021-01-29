mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCLDF stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

