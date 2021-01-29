Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 53,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,780. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

