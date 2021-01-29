Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.