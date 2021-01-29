Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.66. 88,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

