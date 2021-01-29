Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 367.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98,525 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $200.81. 39,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

