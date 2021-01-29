Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.69. 16,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

