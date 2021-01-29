Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Amgen stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.35. 42,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

