Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.74. 32,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

