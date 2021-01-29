Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.42. The stock had a trading volume of 179,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,160. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.36 and its 200-day moving average is $294.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

