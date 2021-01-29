Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 937.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. 99,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.