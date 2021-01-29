Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 58,139 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. 655,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

