Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 8,360 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. 11,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.