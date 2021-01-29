Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.35. 21,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $196.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.