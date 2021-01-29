MediaTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Short Interest Update

MediaTek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MDTKF stock remained flat at $$7.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. MediaTek has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Get MediaTek alerts:

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.