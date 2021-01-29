Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

