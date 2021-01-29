Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

