Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 394.10 ($5.15) on Thursday. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 691.80 ($9.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -17.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 441.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.