Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MODVF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 5,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

