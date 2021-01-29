Melon (MLN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Melon token can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.