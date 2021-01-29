Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

AXP traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,818. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

