Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 5,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,057. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.