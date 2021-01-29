Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,179. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.